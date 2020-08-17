Trump’s visit stirs up the community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During his Mankato visit today, President Trump took several shots at his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.
Like the nation as a whole, Southern Minnesota was split on the president’s visit. Some were in support, while others protested.
A pro-Trump rally started at the Roadhouse 169 bar and grill. The rally was for those who didn’t get to see the president in person.
“Only 250 tickets were issued and I had to go to plan-b. Went to plan-b, organized this event. I got a lot of people out here, then we’re driving to the airport. To a undisclosed location which is of a friend who has property there. We will park up there and rally him when he flies in,” event organizer, Andrew B.C Johnson said.
Johnson said he was surprised to see people come to the event from across the Midwest.
“People from all over. Rochester, Northern Iowa, Northern Minneapolis have driven down and Windom. There are from everywhere and it’s kind of crazy.”
On the other end of the spectrum The Indivisible group of St. Peter and Greater Mankato held a protest on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.
Dolly Buruah, one of the three event speakers, talked about what brought her to the protest.
"To show support to the community. The community that does not believe in racism and discrimination."
Buruah says she was encouraged by today’s turnout.
It's so great to see all the community members support peace and that everyone is welcome. We just saw the rally of Trump, it was a very short one and we were really really surprised. I am happy to see the community members gather in such a quick notice, to show support to all the people, especially the people of color."
For people on both sides, today’s presidential visit gave them plenty of motivation.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.