Advocates promote state clean car standards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In a virtual round table discussion, local clean car advocates discuss how adapting clean car standards can benefit Minnesotans.
Last September, Governor Tim Walz pushed for Clean Cars Minnesota, an effort to regulate motor vehicle emissions. That sets a low emission vehicle standard for new cars sold in the state and requires manufactures to offer more hybrid and electric vehicle choices in Minnesota.
“The only way we can get those cars in our community is programs like Clean Cars. It doesn’t force anybody to buy these cars but it helps us have access to them which is really important,” said Clean Car advocate and Director of the Olseth Family Foundation, Jon Olseth.
Less than half of the electric vehicles on the market are offered in Minnesota, as automakers prioritize states that have adopted Clean Car Standards.
Advocates say the initiative aims to tackle climate change as the state’s top pollutant is transportation.
“It’s not hard to show people why it’s in the interest of the planet, but it’s tough to get people to actually do something that is in their long term interest at some type of short term cost,” said Senator Nick Frentz.
Frentz is one of 29 members of the Senate DFL Clean Energy and Climate Caucus.
In addition advocates say more clean cars means more in-state energy production to benefit the economy.
If the state adopts those rules, Minnesota would become the 15th state to do so.
