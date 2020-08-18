Fairmont man sentenced in extortion case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A registered sex offender from Fairmont is sentenced to 35 years in prison for extortion and producing child pornography.
Dylan Matthew Deling was sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.
According to court documents, Deling was accused of sextorting more than 40 minor girls who were between the ages of 11 and 17 years old. The court defines the act of sextortion as threatening to reveal sexually explicit images and videos from a victim or through threats of harm to the victim or their families.
Court documents report the incidents happened via multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, Snapchat and Skype between October 2017 and August 2018.
In addition to 35 years in prison, Deling was also sentenced to 30 years of supervised release.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.