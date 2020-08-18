Hy-Vee opens in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter residents have another option for grocery shopping starting Tuesday.
HyVee is opening its 35,000 square foot store that will reportedly bring 140 jobs to the area. The Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer is located in the old Shopko building. Saint Peter joins Mankato, New Ulm, Fairmont, and Windom as southern Minnesota communities to welcome a Hy-Vee location to its community.
The store opens Tuesday morning at 6:00 a.m. and closes at 11:00 p.m. during regular hours.
