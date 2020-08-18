Hy-Vee in St. Peter opens to customers

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter residents have another option for grocery shopping after Hy-Vee opened its new location to customers Tuesday.
The 35,000 square foot store is the site of the community’s old Shopko building that closed almost two years ago, and it’s empty shelves have since been replaced with a variety of marketplace and grocery options.
“We’re excited to join St. Peter and bring 142 new jobs to the community,” said district store director Josh Suig. “The next step forward is really embracing the community. That’s what Hy-Vee is known for and we bring our helpful smiles. It’s also helpful smiles beyond the aisles - it’s taking it beyond just the four walls and then going into the community and being part of the community.”
The new Hy-Vee also welcomes St. Peter’s first Starbucks including an Asian fusion restaurant, sushi and a marketplace grill.
