Law enforcement experiences smooth day as Trump visits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Whenever a sitting president or presidential candidate comes to town, local law enforcement knows it’s going to anything but routine.
Monday, however, went according to plan for Mankato Public Safety, as well as assisting agencies Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Offices.
”On the public safety side yesterday, the event went very smoothly,” said Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal.
Vokal says events at the Mankato Regional Airport, such as air shows, serve as good practice for something like President Donald Trump coming to town.
”You have to be very flexible,” said Vokal. “Secret Service works with White House staff and they’re running the show. Secret Service is making things safe and things can change. You just have to be ready to pivot very quickly and I think that’s why we had some of that extra personnel out there.”
Considering the fact that Trump became the fourth president to visit Mankato, this serves as an interesting diversion from their everyday patrols and allows them to be part of something rather historic.
”It gives you an opportunity to get your mind off of your everyday things. You know, we’ve been dealing so much with COVID-19 and all that. In this time frame, to have a complete and total different distraction, it’s kind of like a breath of fresh air,” added Vokal.
Vokal reports that outside of a few contentious words exchanged between Trump supporters outside the airport and passersby, there were no reportable issues at the campaign event.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.