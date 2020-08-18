Mankato Clinic moves respiratory clinic, opens new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic announces some changes as the fight against COVID-19 continues.
The current respiratory clinic located at the North Mankato Clinic is relocating and opening tomorrow in the urgent care section of the Main Street Clinic. Officials have also closed the North Mankato Clinic COVID-19 testing site. A new drive-thru testing site has opened at the Madison East Center.
Providers at the North Mankato Clinic will welcome back their patients beginning on Monday, August 24.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.