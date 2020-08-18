MDH: nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 359 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Watonwan County reports its third COVID-19 related death, an individual in their 90′s. It is one of nine additional deaths statewide, putting the death toll now at 1,721. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,287.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reports 359 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 66,061.
59,568 patients have recovered and are no longer needing isolation.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, there are 150 people hospitalized, 154 in ICU.
5,711 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,273,397.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 220 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 52,955.
41,540 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 988.
565,095 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
