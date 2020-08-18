North Mankato Swimming Pool reopens Saturday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato says the Spring Lake Park Pool will re-open Saturday after closing last week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
The city says the pool will have limited hours during the week until the close for the season on September 8.
Hours going forward will be 12:00-4:00 PM Monday through Friday and 12:00-5:00 Saturday and Sunday. The facility will close on August 31 and then re-open for Labor Day weekend.
You can follow the Swim Facility’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NMSwimFacility or their website: https://www.swimnorthmankato.com/.
The facility temporarily closed on August 13 out of precaution.
