North Mankato Swimming Pool reopens Saturday
(FILE) The North Mankato Spring Lake Park Swim Facility will re-open Saturday after temporarily closing due to precautions. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Mitch Keegan | August 18, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 1:38 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato says the Spring Lake Park Pool will re-open Saturday after closing last week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

The city says the pool will have limited hours during the week until the close for the season on September 8.

Hours going forward will be 12:00-4:00 PM Monday through Friday and 12:00-5:00 Saturday and Sunday. The facility will close on August 31 and then re-open for Labor Day weekend.

You can follow the Swim Facility’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NMSwimFacility or their website: https://www.swimnorthmankato.com/.

The facility temporarily closed on August 13 out of precaution.

