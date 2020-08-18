Ries excited for opportunity at Athletes Unlimited

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Athletes Unlimited is bringing the game of softball to fans with a twist. Players earn points based on performance in each contest similar to a fantasy sports league. For example, extra base hits carry more weight than a single and a pitcher with a low earned run average will consistently score well. There are also points awarded to three MVP’s after every contest. As a team, points will be handed out for winning an inning or game.
By integrating the fantasy sports side to the game, Athletes Unlimited eliminated traditional teams, and will have weekly rosters of four teams featuring 14 players. The top four point scorers on the leaderboard each week will draft their teams and play three games each week as athletes move up and down the list.
“One week you might be playing with somebody, the next you might be playing against them. You continue to accumulate this point total so it’s bringing an individual aspect, but is still very team based and team focused. I’m really excited,” said Coley Ries, Athletes Unlimited pitcher.
Former MSU star pitcher Coley Ries is one of the many athletes taking part in the league’s inaugural season in Rosemont, Illinois.
The player pool features plenty of world class talent with a number of Olympians and NCAA National Champions in the mix.
“We have just a huge range of athletes from multiple Olympic teams and some of the biggest colleges across the country. We have people from the NPF, people that have just come out of college, and we have people that have retired and come back again in USA pitcher Cat Osterman,” said Ries.
The league should have plenty of eyes watching as ESPN and the CBS Sports Network broadcast the games that begin August 30th and wrap up on September 29th.
“I’m really excited about it. Everybody now is dying for live action. It’s a perfect time to introduce this. Softball grows every year. ESPN gets great ratings from them, so to have that type of exposure is great for the sport, Athletes Unlimited, and I’m excited to see it all play out,” said Ries.
In the three summers prior to 2020, Ries pitched in the NPF. We’ll continue to follow the right-hander throughout Athletes Unlimited season.
