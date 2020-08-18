Ries excited for opportunity at Athletes Unlimited

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Athletes Unlimited is bringing the game of softball to fans with a twist. Players earn points based on performance in each contest similar to a fantasy sports league. For example, extra base hits carry more weight than a single and a pitcher with a low earned run average will consistently score well. There are also points awarded to three MVP’s after every contest. As a team, points will be handed out for winning an inning or game.