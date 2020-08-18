School introduces Cultural Liaison position

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. James Middle High School hires on a new position meant to strengthen the bond between the school and its non-English speaking families.
Jose Galdamez begins his new position as Cultural Liaison this week. The role aims to assist in communication between non-English speaking families and the school, serving as the main translator for information as well as school and parent meetings.
“In our Middle/Senior High School, we have 50% Hispanic students and 50% white students. This is a person who is going be able to reach out and understand culture, it’s effects on how education is viewed and how we can respectfully and equitably have students and families access education in our community” Karla Beck, Middle/Senior High School Principal.
Galdamez will also work closely with office staff, teachers, and parents in regards to student participation in and out of school, which includes house visits in an effort to build positive family attitudes toward academic success, attendance in school, and student development.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.