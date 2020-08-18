Seniors thankful for opportunity to play fall sports

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Peter boys’ soccer team began preparing for the upcoming fall season after the MSHSL gave soccer the go ahead to play this fall.
“One of the things we’ve been trying to do is build that team unity and culture. Something that’s important for that culture and unity is proximity, that’s the exact thing we’ve been battling against to keep kids safe for COVID. We’ve realized it’s not a problem to solve but attention to manage,” said Zach Claussen, St. Peter boys’ soccer head coach.
It may look a little different, but teams are busy prepping for the upcoming season. Soccer is the only team sport to get the nod from the MSHSL to compete this fall and seniors are thankful for the opportunity.
“Very excited actually. I didn’t expect us to have a season to be completely honest so knowing that there was some chance that we’d get one. I’m assuming there’s a lot of schools across the country that won’t be able to play, so I’m for sure not going to take this for granted,” said Zechariah Kyoore, St. Peter senior attacking midfielder.
“This is their senior year, they deserve respect for that. We want to honor them in that way, and we’re really excited that we get to have a season for them,” said Claussen.
The Saints are adapting on the fly like many other teams to make this season possible, and the squad is already short one coach for the time being per MSHSL rules.
“We actually just had one of our coaches, he just found out his roommate had COVID-19. He’s not going to be here for the first two weeks. He wants to be here, but knows it’s important to keep those guys safe. He’s staying home for the first two weeks, he’s still building some lesson and practice plans, but it’s safety first. We want to be apart of that solution.” said Claussen.
More of those guidelines teams are following include a max of two games per week and right now St. Peter’s updated fall schedule will feature home and home series.
“Gamedays are going to be Tuesday, Friday. We’re going to play the same team, twice in a row. It limits that potential spread with other schools we’re going to play. For instance, we might play Mankato here, then we’d go to Mankato to play them. That way for the rest of the season, we only see that team one time unless we potentially get a postseason,” said Claussen.
This season will be filled with unknowns as teams head into uncharted territory, but getting that first practice in is a step in the right direction.
