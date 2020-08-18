Vikings sign LB Hardy Nickerson for depth

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Cincinnati linebacker Hardy Nickerson for depth.
Nickerson played three seasons for the Bengals, appearing in 37 games with nine starts.
He was undrafted in 2017 out of Illinois, where he played his final year of college after transferring from California.
Nickerson’s father, Hardy Nickerson Sr., was a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker for Tampa Bay in the 1990s.
With setbacks for Cam Smith and Ben Gedeon, the Vikings need more experience backing up Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.
