Walz appoints new broadband director; doubles down on state’s commitment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz recently appointed Angie Dickison to serve as the executive director of broadband development for the State of Minnesota.
Dickison has been serving in this position in an interim capacity since July 2019.
“I am honored and excited to take on this role in an official capacity,” said Dickison. “I look forward to continuing to help Minnesotans understand available broadband options and to work with communities and other stakeholders on expanding access and services across the state.”
“Internet access is both an economic and quality of life issue,” said Walz. “Angie is passionate about ensuring that all Minnesotans have high-speed internet access for work, learning, business, and health care, and she understands the importance of working together to achieve Minnesota’s goal of border-to-border high-speed internet access.”
“Over the last year, Angie led a number of key initiatives — from our Border to Border Broadband Development Grant Program to increasing telecommuting policies in our local communities,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “She’s a proven bridge builder between communities, individuals, businesses, and service providers across the state. And now as executive director, she will play a critical role helping cultivate economic vitality, connectivity, and digital equity in communities throughout Minnesota.”
Before joining DEED in 2019, Dickison led the State of Wisconsin Broadband Office, where she worked since 2015. In addition, she has also previously served as the technology director for Lake County, Minnesota.
Dickison was also appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband by former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.
Walz and other Minnesota officials recently recognized 23 cities, townships and counties across the state as telecommuter-friendly communities. Communities that were recognized in the KEYC News Now viewing area included Balaton, Lake Crystal, Madelia, Martin County and Windom.
