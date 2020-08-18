Waseca’s agricultural roots: making Waseca County prime agricultural space

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - We continue the series on Waseca’s agricultural roots by taking a closer look at how planning and zoning helped turn the land in Waseca county in to prime agricultural space and help the community grow.
“First of all agriculture has always been a critically important part about Waseca county,” said Mark Leiferman, planning and zoning administrator for Waseca County.
Around the 1980s, Waseca County became one of three counties that are known as an Agriculture Covenant County.
“That’s where our county farmers pledge to keep their properties in farm use, so it’s been a really important part of our economy here,” said Leiferman.
In the last 15 years, agriculture has become the primary business sector in Waseca County.
“What we’re working on right now with the City of Waseca is a tax abatement for Conagra and Birds Eye is planning a fairly major expansion of their facility out on the west side of town,” said Leiferman.
The facilities employs 120 people permanently and 250 people seasonally.
“Of the total between people like Birds Eye processing foods and farmers that work here in the county we have about 12 to 1,500 people employed in the agricultural sector,” said Leiferman.
Planning and zoning always looks for ways to help farmers utilize their property to the greatest extent.
“One of the things we’ve been looking at is part of our zoning code is how zoning impacts land use and that land use is often regulated by densities and that sort of thing, some counties put really heavy restriction on their residential use, Waseca County really tries to balance the residential use and the agricultural use,” said Leiferman.
Waseca County is also taking a closer look at the agritourism section of the code to allow event center types of uses.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.