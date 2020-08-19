Authorities: Madelia man airlifted after diving into shallow water

HANSKA, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials in Brown County say a man has been airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with a possible neck or spinal injury.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports it received a call Wednesday evening reporting an injury sustained when a party dove from a pontoon into shallow water at Lake Hanska.
Authorities identified the victim as Logan Anderson, 19, of Madelia.
Anderson was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale by North Memorial Air Ambulance with a suspected neck or spinal injury.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Hanska First Responders, Madelia Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.