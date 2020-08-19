Back to school from the parents’ perspective

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local parents left with a difficult decision to make as area school districts lay out their back to school plans for students.
"This has been really stressful. We've gone back and forth so many times because we don't know what this whole virus is about, we don't know what kind of long-term effects it will have, especially on kids so we're just trying to limit our exposure as much as we can," says Megan Dell.
Ahead of an announcement on fall learning from the Mankato School District, many parents have spent the last few months putting a lot of thought into what being back in the classroom would mean for their child.
Dell and her husband have decided since they have flexibility in their work schedules, their children, ages 7,13, and 14 will be on distance learning until mid-year when they will reevaluate. Other parents though believe in-class learning would be best for their children and are hoping the school board goes that way.
“I think myself having a special needs child, this spring was really difficult, and they could potentially fall behind, I think they need that routine and less disruption to their day,” says Meredith Hummel.
Despite the differences in their choices, both parents tell us they believe the school district is doing the best it can.
“I know the schools are doing the best they can to make this work for everybody so I don’t blame them at all for the decisions they’ve made for elementary especially because they’re trying to help families out and make it safe for everybody,” says Dell.
“I do think it’ll be safe. I think our district has done a wonderful job in looking at all the options and following all the guidelines and putting in those measures for our students and teachers and staff to be safe,” says Hummel.
The Mankato School Board is holding a special meeting Thursday night at 5:00 p.m. where it plans to adopt a base learning model, discuss a face-covering policy, and talk calendar changes for the upcoming school year.
