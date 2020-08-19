Brown County Historical Society adjusts to provide virtual Dakota War tours

New Ulm commemorates Dakota War with walking tours
By Jake Rinehart | August 19, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 5:33 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society recently announced two popular tours will be soon be offered on its website.

The organization said in a news release it is currently exploring ways to provide program opportunities as the society remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the U.S.-Dakota War Commemoration Programming, BCHS will provide guided tours of the Pioneer Section of the City Cemetery and the walking tour of downtown New Ulm Dakota War sites. The guided tours, which will soon be available on the Brown County Historical Society’s website, will provide insight into events related to the Dakota War of 1862.

Both tours will be available for viewing between Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sept. 20.

Tour Guide, Darla Gebhard, BCHS Research Librarian

