California man sentenced in van fire that killed 6-year-old
By Associated Press | August 19, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 3:43 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California man to six months in prison in connection with a Minnesota van fire that left a 6-year-old girl dead.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Anoka County Judge Thomas Lehmann sentenced 72-year-old Roberto Hipolito of Long Beach last week after Hipolito pleaded guilty to two felony counts of negligent fire.

The fire broke out in a van parked in the parking lot of a Fridley Wal-Mart in August 2019.

Ty’rah White was killed in the blaze.

Investigators say Hipolito was using a stove near the van to cook. The stove started a fire that spread to the van.

