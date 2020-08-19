Construction begins for Frandsen Bank and Trust

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction is now underway as Frandsen Bank and Trust moves one of its local corporate offices to a new location on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato.
The project was in the works for two years before a groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier this month.
Those involved with the project say the new two-story building will include historic downtown North Mankato elements.
Construction is expected to wrap up in July 2021.
Customers should not be impacted throughout the construction process.
