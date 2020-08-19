Crusaders girls’ soccer program will have a new look in 2020 season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls’ soccer is ready to face the challenges of new practice guidelines, season layout and coach, head-on.
Senior Alexis Breuer, who plans to play at the collegiate level, is gearing up for a season with a much different look to years past.
“I don’t necessarily like some of the changes, just not really, but I know that they’re necessary and I’m just thankful that we have a season,” Breuer said.
At first glance, the Crusaders have great chemistry in practices (which began on Monday). But, translating that to the field is another story.
“Everyone has really great relationships within the team, so we have team spirit down. At this point, my biggest goal is to just connect better on the field and connect passes and just be more confident as a whole. I think we’ve been lacking in confidence in our skills,” Breuer said.
The team hopes to make big strides during this year’s regular season, as they’re coming off of a tough year, winning just three games.
“We kind of had a rough season. We have been bringing in a lot of new girls who haven’t really touched the ball which is good to get more people onto the sport, but it’s hard when we have team chemistry and then bringing in new people and losing seniors etc.,” junior Grace Nachreiner said.
Helping them on the up and up will be first-year head coach Samuel Duran.
“I came in and these girls were a great group of girls. They had a culture already that they had among themselves, so now it’s just about putting the pieces together,” Duran said.
“I think it’ll be a good season. They seem like solid coaches and I think a new set of eyes on the team will be very good for us,” Breuer said.
Bringing four schools together as a co-op can be a challenge, but the program is taking advantage of this time to mesh before games.
“We just want to have one identity. The goal this season is to try to get all four schools to be pictured as one,” Breuer said.
The Crusaders hope building that chemistry translates to success throughout the 2020 campaign.
“We’ll work hard and we’ll compete against other teams as well in the conference,” Duran said.
