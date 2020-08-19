Get your fix of fair food in Mankato through the weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hundreds of patrons lined up for a Minnesota novelty Wednesday.
Fair food — and lots of it.
Cheese curds, fries, corn dogs and lemonade, among other popular fair items, are available until 8 p.m. the next few days at the Fleet Farm parking lot.
With most county fairs and the Minnesota State Fair canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food vendors have been setting up across the state to mitigate potential losses.
Avid fair go-er Maxen Doherty is just glad he’s getting a chance to get some of his fried favorites.
"Fried Oreo because it's just amazing and it has to be fries too because they are just so salty. We just like going to the fair. It's a good time going to the fair."
The food stands will be in Mankato through Sunday night.
