Greater Mankato Area United Way seeking Scoops for a Cause volunteers

A fruity collaboration allows you to donate to a great cause while enjoying a drink
By Jake Rinehart | August 19, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:33 PM

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) — Community members are invited to Elysian on Friday for a fundraiser benefiting Greater Mankato Area United Way programs.

All purchases made at Scoops Ice Cream in Elysian between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday will benefit the United Way, which recently launched its 2021 campaign that seeks to raise $2.06 million for its partner programs.

The event will also feature an open mic on the outdoor stage. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to sign-up upon arrival.

In addition, volunteers are also needed to help greet, serve and cleanup. Contact the Greater Mankato Area United Way at (507) 345-4551 for more information about volunteering or visit the organization’s website to sign up online.

