Health officials: Salmonella cases linked to fresh peaches

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — State health and agriculture officials are advising Minnesotans not to consume fresh, whole peaches supplies by Wawona Packing Company after the product was linked with Salmonella infections across the state.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and several other states, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to consumption of fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company.
Consumers who were diagnosed with a Salmonella infection reported purchasing the peaches from Aldi, Target and possibly other retail locations.
On Wednesday, Aldi announced a voluntary recall of the peaches from Wawona Packing Company, including loose and bagged peaches.
Target officials say they are also in the process of removing the product from its stores.
As of Wednesday, 23 Minnesotans have been identified as part of this outbreak, with a median age of 28 years. The consumers in Minnesota became ill between July 12 and Aug. 3, with six being hospitalized. All 23 have recovered.
Officials report there have been at least 68 cases of the Salmonella Enteritidis infection identified in nine states, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Health officials recommend throwing out or returning fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company.
