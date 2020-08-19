Mankato School Board to be asked to approve hybrid learning plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public School board members will be asked to approve a district-wide hybrid learning model
That’s according to an agenda published Wednesday for a special school board meeting scheduled via Zoom on Thursday at 5 PM.
The district created three learning plans (in-person, hybrid and distance) in accordance with Minnesota Department of Education guidance.
Highlights of the district-wide hybrid model include PreK through 5th-grade students attending school daily with strict social distancing and capacity guidelines in place, 6-8th grade students in a modified A/B day schedule with a blend of in-person and distance learning and students in grades 9-12 using a modified A/B/C day schedule with a blend of in-person and distance learning.
The agenda says “based on the Minnesota Safe Learning Plan, MAPS Back to School Plan and local public data related to COVID-19, the School Board is being asked to authorize Mankato Area Public Schools to adopt hybrid learning as its base model for the 2020-21 school year. Full-time distance learning option is also available to students.”
The implementation of the hybrid plan won’t be official until approved by the school board. The district has previously said they would announce the decision to families on Friday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.