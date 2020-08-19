Master Naturalist Volunteer Training offering online courses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local course offers the chance to dive into all Minnesota has to offer when it comes to the great outdoors.
Master Naturalist Volunteer Training is offering online courses starting in September. The volunteers will do prairie seed collection, invasive species control and water quality monitoring. These classes are open to anyone who has an interest in nature.
The Minnesota Master Naturalist program is offering courses currently at several locations including nine nature center in Henderson and Northland Arboretum in Brainerd. Then we’re also going to be launching an online course, which will happen in September. It will be a small group of limited pilot and then after that the courses will be tweaked a little. Then they will be offered online to a wider audience.”
For more information on how to sign up for the courses,
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.