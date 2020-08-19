Mavericks must navigate through winter sports delay; hopeful for a postseason

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 15 schools in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) are impacted after the conference announced the cancellation of all competition for the rest of the year.
While the fall sports season has been wiped out, winter sports have to work around the delay.
The Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s basketball team hasn’t been together since March 8th. And now, the 22-game schedule that had been released with a loss of six games, will need to be altered again to fit the new Division II start dates.
Head coach of the Mavericks, Matt Margenthaler, says he believes it’s possible to start a season in early 2021 and still compete in the conference tournament and national championship. (Which is still slated for March 24th-27th in Evansville, Indiana.)
“I really hope that our young men can get the experience of having to play for a national tournament. Right now, they are going to have that opportunity. I feel terrible for the men and women student athletes that lost that opportunity here in the fall and last year in the spring. We’ve been very fortunate not having had that, but if things don’t change quickly, we aren’t going to have that opportunity in the winter either,” Margenthaler said.
So far this summer, athletic programs have had the luxury of a dormant campus to make social distancing easier.
“When the other students get here, then what happens? That’s a major concern for the city, for our university, for our athletes,” Margenthaler said.
There are more questions than answers. If they deem a season unsafe, fall and winter athletes can opt-out ahead of the season.
“If we start the season, and then it gets shut down because of [COVID-19], if we don’t play more than 50-percent of the season - everybody will get their eligibility back,” Margenthaler said.
Right now, it’s a waiting game. All athletes can do is be responsible and stay in shape with voluntary workouts. November 27th is the date circled on the calendar for when practices can resume.
“We can do everything right with the social distancing, the masks and all that. We still may not have a season, but we have to do whatever we can possibly do to make sure that we ensure ourselves that we’re not the teams down,” Margenthaler said.
The NSIC says, it will continue to monitor the reality of competition in 2021.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.