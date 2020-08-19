Mayo Clinic Health System makes big donation to Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund’s Box Love Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System makes a large contribution to the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund's Box Love Program.
The $100,000 gift is the largest the campaign has received to date. The gift will be paid over five years. In all, the Box Love Campaign has raised $925,000, reaching nearly 93 percent of their $1 million goals. The Box Love Campaign was launched in late 2018.
The fundraising effort supports the Jonathan Zierdt Caring Box—which provides care packages, that contain items of support and comfort and access to resources to area cancer patients, their families, and caregivers.
