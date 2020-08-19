MDH: 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 567 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 567 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 66,618.
The state is reporting its highest single-day death toll since mid-June. There have been 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,738.
One of the fatalities is in McLeod County, marking the county’s first death linked to the virus since the pandemic began.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,295.
There are 60,242 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, there are 321 people hospitalized, 152 in ICU.
5,988 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,308,264.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 358 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 53,593.
41,994 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,004.
570,305 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
