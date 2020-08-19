Minnesota Valley Lutheran opts to start year with in-person instruction

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School recently announced it plans to open the school year on Aug. 31 with face-to-face instruction.
“After seeking input from the parents of our student body and from the members of the MVLHS Board of Directors, as well as local, state and national individuals and organizations, we do feel that we can open and provide a safe learning environment for our students. We are looking forward to the start of the school year,” Principal Tim Plath said via a news release.
MVLHS students will be required to wear face masks on campus grounds and on school buses. More information about day-to-day operations at MVLHS can be found in the school’s reopening plan below.
The school’s administration says they will continue to monitor the local and state health trends make future decisions regarding learning modes in communication with local and state health officials.
Visit Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School’s website for more information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.