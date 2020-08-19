Public schools gearing to make crucial decisions

“In our case, our numbers were right on the bubble in terms of should our elementary kids be in-person or should they be in the hybrid model. At 20 cases per 10,000 and if over 20 then we should be in the hybrid. Anything under 20, we should be in-person at least as far as the state recommendation. At the time we made the decision we were at 19.54 which rounds to 20. Now a week later, we’re actually at 24,” Nicollet superintendent, Steve Malone said.