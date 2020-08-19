Public schools gearing to make crucial decisions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public schools across Minnesota are preparing to make some crucial decisions in regards to hybrid, in-person or distance learning.
According to a recently released agenda the Mankato Area Public School superintendent will ask the school board to approve a district-wide hybrid learning model.
This will be decided during a special school board meeting which will be set for later this week.
Parents across the state are left with the difficult decision for the school year.
Some parents are calling for in-person classes.
“I think myself having a special needs child, this spring was really difficult, and they could potentially fall behind, I think they need that routine and less disruption to their day,” parent, Meredith Hummel said.
While others like Megan Dell and her family have pushed for the distance learning.
“This has been really stressful. We’ve gone back and forth so many times because we don’t know what this whole virus is about, we don’t know what kind of long-term effects it will have, especially on kids so we’re just trying to limit our exposure as much as we can,” parent, Megan Dell said
Nicollet Public School have made their decision: they’ll use the hybrid model of in-person and distance learning for the 2020-21 school year.
“In our case, our numbers were right on the bubble in terms of should our elementary kids be in-person or should they be in the hybrid model. At 20 cases per 10,000 and if over 20 then we should be in the hybrid. Anything under 20, we should be in-person at least as far as the state recommendation. At the time we made the decision we were at 19.54 which rounds to 20. Now a week later, we’re actually at 24,” Nicollet superintendent, Steve Malone said.
Nicollet superintendent, Steve Malone explained out how the school year will look for students.
“Students are divided into two groups: an A-group and a B-group. The A-group will come Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the first week. Then, the B-group will attend Thursday and Friday. The following week, it will flip which will cause the B-group to attend Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Then the A-group will attend Thursday and Friday.”
The Mankato’s school board will meet this Thursday at 5 p.m. over Zoom to make their decision official.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.