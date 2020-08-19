Springfield ready to host state tournament with revamped ball park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We’re excited for the state amateur tournament,” Brandon Wilhelmi of the Springfield Tigers said.
Springfield will host 24-games, including the Class C Championship game, in this year’s Minnesota State Amateur Baseball tournament.
Riverside Park has seen significant recent upgrades and will be a quality host spot.
“We’ve had a lot of community members and organizations, businesses have put a lot of money into our field and into our complex, not only for baseball but for football too. New bathrooms, new concession stands. People are excited about this and we’re excited that we’re going forward with it,” Wilhelmi said.
Teams who do their research on the ball park will find that outfielders may have to play a bigger role.
“When the ball hits a gap, they can run for a long time if you don’t have a fast outfielder, so a few extra base hits but it keeps the ball in the ball park, less home runs... If you have three fast outfielders, you seem to be doing pretty well. This is a pitchers ball park, not a whole lot of balls fly out of this ballpark,” Wilhelmi said.
There will be a limit on the amount of fans that can attend this year’s tournament, but the fans who are able to snag a ticket will see a number of marquee match-ups.
“It’s going to be a busy three weeks, but our fields in great condition, people are ready to step up and work for it. I think it’s a good opportunity for us and our community,” Wilhelmi said.
The state tournament action kicks off this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Springfield and Milroy.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.