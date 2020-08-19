U of M Extension is offering online classes

(KEYC) - The University of Minnesota Extension is offering Master Naturalist Volunteer Training online courses that are starting in September.
The volunteers will take part in prairie seed collection, invasive species control and water quality monitoring. These classes are open to anyone who has an interest in nature.
“The Minnesota Master Naturalist program is offering courses currently at several locations including nine nature center in Henderson and Northland Arboretum in Brainerd. Then we’re also going to be launching an online course, which will happen in September. It will be a small group of limited pilot and then after that the courses will be tweaked a little. Then they will be offered online to a wider audience,” U of M Extension educator, Amy Rager said.
To sign up for the Minnesota Master Naturalist classes register on their website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.