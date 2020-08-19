Unlike CFP, DII football players won’t have opportunity to compete for national title

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Division I football players could possibly still play for a national title this year in the College Football Playoff. As of now, the CFP is still on for this season.
Although that won't be the case for FCS, Division II and Division III football programs. The MSU Mavericks football team look poised to make another run at an NCAA tournament this year following a national runner-up finish last season.
MSU senior quarterback JD Ekowa shares his disappointment for the disparity.
“You think about it. It’s all about money. A lot of us aren’t oblivious to the fact. It’s not like Division I players have better immune systems than Division II or III football players or any other sport. Again, it’s control the controllables. The NCAA made their decisions however they made their decisions. It sucks, but we have to play our part I guess. It’s annoying because now they get an opportunity to play, but my season gets canceled. How does that make sense?” said Ekowa.
The DII decision to cancel fall championships puts student athletes in a bind on whether to take an extra year of eligibility or not.
