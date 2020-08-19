Unlike CFP, DII football players won’t have opportunity to compete for national title

“You think about it. It’s all about money. A lot of us aren’t oblivious to the fact. It’s not like Division I players have better immune systems than Division II or III football players or any other sport. Again, it’s control the controllables. The NCAA made their decisions however they made their decisions. It sucks, but we have to play our part I guess. It’s annoying because now they get an opportunity to play, but my season gets canceled. How does that make sense?” said Ekowa.