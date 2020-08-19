USPS Postmaster to testify Friday as Congress considers relief funding

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy heads to Capitol Hill Friday to explain how his struggling agency can deliver presidential election ballots on time, as experts predict roughly 80 million mail-in ballots will be sent in this fall.
Facing lawsuits from over 20 states, DeJoy announced Tuesday he would suspend initiatives that critics say could disrupt mail-in ballots this upcoming election.
In a statement, DeJoy said “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail” the post office will keep hours the same, not remove additional mail processing equipment or blue collection boxes and mail processing facilities will remain open.
Lawmakers across the country worry that too much damage has already been done.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) has been calling on Congress to provide emergency relief funding to the U.S. Postal Service since May.
Most recently, Smith asked the USPS Inspector General (IG) to investigate the changes DeJoy has implemented and the impact they have had on timely mail delivery.
Smith also wrote a letter to the USPS Board of Governors asking them to reverse the changes made by DeJoy.
She says she hopes Americans get answers when DeJoy testifies in front of the Senate this week.
“What I want to hear from him is why has he made these changes, what impact he thinks it’s going to have on service, and I also want to hear his answer to a question I’ve asked the inspector general to investigate, which is ‘what are his conflicts of interest here?’ because this is a person who has no experience managing or operating the post office, he was a political donor of the president’s and the Republican Party. So, of course, you have to wonder, given how the president has attacked mail-in voting, what’s going on here? And how can we trust that he will put the best interest of the post office and American voters first?”
President Donald Trump has opposed mail-in voting for months and made several remarks about it during his time in Mankato Monday.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump said “if you can protest in-person, you can vote in-person.”
Keep in mind: Minnesota does not have universal mail-in voting, but has allowed no-excuse absentee voting since 2013, which the president says he is OK with.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back from their summer break on Saturday to vote on a $25 billion post office relief bill. The Trump administration favors a $10 billion boost.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.