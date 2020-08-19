Women for Trump bus tour visits Mankato as Minn. remains a battleground state in 2020 election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota is quickly shaping up to become a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election and women voters are key in that race.
President Donald Trump’s campaign continued its push in Mankato Wednesday with a Women for Trump statewide bus tour.
The two-day bus tour began in Hermantown Tuesday and visited cities in northern and central Minnesota before traveling to Mankato Wednesday.
“I think it’s great that we have a Women for Trump bus tour here in the state,” Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson said. “The last couple of days have been really great and these are some of the biggest crowds we’ve had since we’ve been on tour - and it’s all women. We were just really excited to be here and talk to the women and hear what their concerns are about. And really they’re supporting the president, and so I expect come November Minnesota will go into Trump’s column.”
“We became the only state to flip two United States house seats from Democrat to Republican when [Rep.] Pete Stauber was elected in the [Eighth District],” said Jennifer Carnahan, chairperson on the Republican Party of Minnesota.
“We see this women’s activism down the ballot as well for our local and state government,” said MN House 61B candidate Meggie Wittorf (DFL). “This is a massive election year in the state of Minnesota. Every office in the Minnesota Legislature is up for election this year, and so really it’s a time for Minnesotans to dig deep and make sure their voices are heard, they know how to vote by mail, vote early and make sure that again, that they are heard at the ballot box.”
