Celebrating National Radio Day with Mix 99.1

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To celebrate National Radio Day, KEYC News Now met with TJ Palesotti at Mix 99.1 to discuss how he got into the business and changes he’s seen in radio.
Palesotti is the Program Director at Mix 99.1 and the host of Mix Mornings with TJ. Palesotti says he sort of “fell into radio,” beginning his first radio job in April of 1996 in Fairmont, then moved to Mankato in 1998.
Palesotti says the radio business has come a long way, with digital editing and new devices for streaming. He says video streams are big right now, especially with many people being home during the pandemic.
To learn more about Mix 99.1′s programming, visit www.mymix991.com.
