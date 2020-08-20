Compart Family Farms earns 2020 Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year honors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Compart Family Farms was named the Nicollet County Farm Family of the Year for 2020.
The Compart’s farm dates back to the 1950s and currently includes a hog operation, a branded meat program and commodity crops.
“Our grandfather, his father, originally started the farm, so it’s been going on since the turn of the century, farming corn, soybeans, mainly raising hogs and that’s kind of been what our family has done is raising purebred breeding stock and supplying breeding stock to other producers for over 60 years,” said co-owner of Compart Family Farms, Jim Compart.
The farm continues to stay in the family.
“Right now there’s three brothers and their wives involved, a couple sons and a nephew involved in the operation, so, it’s been a family affair for sure,” said Compart.
The more than 20 full-time and part-time employees at Compart Family Farms has also assisted in the advancements of the branded pork program that’s marketed nationally and internationally.
“They work together, they’re neighbors, they’re people of the community and you know, one of them has worked for us for 44 years,” said Compart, “we’re almost part of a family.”
Compart said they’re thankful to be recognized and it’s an honor to have their name brought forth for the award.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.