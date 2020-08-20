Fairmont set for 6 Big South triangulars in 2020

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -Cross country meets will look a little different this season as triangulars take the place of bigger meets.
The Cardinals are busy putting on the miles early in the morning this week as many student athletes did over the summer to stay ready if a fall season came around.
Now the schedule is out, Fairmont is set to have six Big South Triangulars in 2020, and the Cardinals are ready to make the most of those opportunities.
“It’s not all bad, during the early decades of my coaching career, we had a lot of triangulars. You go to those big meets, and you might get third out of 20 and everyone always asks who beat you, not who were the 17 teams you beat. It’s a chance maybe to have more first places and do well that way,” said Bob Bonk, head cross country coach.
“Less competition can help and hurt. You don’t have as many people to chase, but you also have less people to beat,” said Connor Artner, Fairmont senior.
The set up likely means more teams will opt to run in packs at each meet this year. While the races will feel a little different, seniors understand the reality when it comes to having sports in the middle of a pandemic.
“I want to remember that like this could be my last meet potentially. I think we can all try to run the race to the best of our abilities. And with practices, just enjoy the practice even when it’s hard. You never know what’s going to happen so just enjoy the day,” said Tabitha Thatcher, Fairmont senior.
With that in mind, the Fairmont girls’ cross country squad is coming off an impressive year in 2019 and is eyeing another deep postseason run depending on what the high school league decides regarding competition after the regular season.
“We’re fortunate on the girls team, we did qualify for state last year and everyone is back on the varsity team. You can’t rest on your laurels. In girls’ cross country especially, a team can do what we did last year. Have a bunch of good runners all of a sudden and a team that wasn’t competitive previously is all of a sudden really tough,” said Bonk.
That group seems to reload every year thanks in part to its veteran leaders.
“Love talking to the younger kids. I know when I was in 7th and 8th grade, I looked up to the older kids so much. Now I’m the older kid, I get to show them how to run, how to be a good teammate, and I really like that,” said Thatcher.
