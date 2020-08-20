Fun.com hiring 2,000 seasonal workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic has many people on the hunt for a job, and for those looking for something to get them through the fall season, Fun.com may be able to help.
The Halloween costume company is sticking with its annual hiring spree of at least 2,000 seasonal workers. And in their 200 thousand square foot warehouse in North Mankato, Fun.com CEO Tom Fallenstein says they’re taking several safety precautions to keep both their existing and new employees safe.
“We’ve got heat sensor cameras when you come in the building so we’re checking temperatures before anyone is allowed in the building, everyone in the building is wearing masks..we’ve got gloves for everyone, we’ve got face shields for everybody, we’ve got hand sanitizers everywhere, new cleaning schedule four times a day wiping down every surface and all the high traffic areas,” says Tom Fallenstein, CEO of Fun.com.
Open seasonal positions at Fun.com range from Customer Service to shipping to receiving and returns.
For details on how to apply for a seasonal position, visit www.fun.com/careers.
