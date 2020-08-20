George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint
Malaysia Hammond, 19, places flowers at a memorial mural for George Floyd at the corner of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Source: John Minchillo)
By Associated Press | August 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 8:52 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

The Star Tribune reports that someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market.

A Minneapolis police spokesman says the department hasn’t taken any reports about the vandalized mural.

Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Floyd died after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.