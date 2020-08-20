Local delegates reflect on Democratic National Convention

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Democratic National Convention wraps up Thursday night.
It’s been a full week of virtual speeches from across the country at the DNC, with Sen. Kamala Harris formally accepting the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night.
But all week, delegates have also been participating in virtual caucuses and council meetings.
Though different, local delegates, like First Congressional District Delegate Theresa Keaveny and delegate and First Congressional District DFL Chair James Hepworth, said they enjoyed this year’s virtual roll call.
“It’s been very educational, very informative, and it has been an opportunity to get motivated. Every morning, we have a breakfast caucus from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. So, those speakers have really drilled down into how we do more impactful and effective work to get people out to vote,” Keaveny said.
Though virtual, Keaveny said this year’s caucuses have still allowed delegates to discuss common concerns.
“We share concerns about family food production and family farms. We definitely share concerns about the impact of health care,” she said.
The delegate application process also went virtual this year.
“We did a video and a written essay. Sometimes at conventions it’s really a lot of people and you get like, maybe just 10 or 15 seconds to introduce yourself, but here we got to have a video, so people could sit down and enjoy videos, but also learn about who the candidates were,” Hepworth said.
Thursday is the fourth and final night of the 2020 DNC.
“Having this positive vision for the future and having people that are concerned for all the citizens of the United States has been really uplifting,” said Hepworth.
Thursday night’s theme is “America’s Promise.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to formally accept the party’s nomination for president.
Other speakers include Sen. Cory Booker and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin Aug. 24th.
