Mall of America enters forbearance agreement

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mall of America is taking steps to keep its doors open as its money troubles persist during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mall’s owner has entered a forbearance agreement in an attempt to avoid foreclosure. MOA is three months behind on its $1.4 billion mortgage. It owes $2.3 million in unpaid property taxes to Bloomington.
Bloomington’s Mayor Tim Busse is well aware of Mall of America’s value beyond his city’s boundaries. However, as missed payments pile up, he says he can’t help but question the future.
“It is concerning. We’re worried about them and we’re worried for them,” says Busse.
The mayor says 95 percent of the city’s other businesses in town have managed to pay despite the pandemic. MOA has not commented on the financial future of the mall.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.