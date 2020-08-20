MAPS confirms hybrid-for-all model to start school year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s official: Mankato Area Public Schools will begin the school year in a hybrid learning model.
“At all of our high schools, they’ve broken up our students into thirds,” Superintendent Paul Peterson said. “What that will do is drastically lower the number of students in the building at once. Students will go to school for two days, and then for the next four days you’ll be doing distance learning.”
Peterson says the model is fluid and can change throughout the year, all depending on COVID-19 case rates in each school and across Blue Earth County.
“Just got off the phone with our COVID command team, who are working with us literally daily tracking numbers, to make a determination and a recommendation that will ultimately be shared with our community,” added Peterson.
Mankato East High School art educator Lorrie Schroeder says fall preparation has been unlike any other year, but they’re ready for the hybrid model and ready to teach from a distance, if needed.
“We’re good jugglers, that’s our job,” Schroeder said.
In her art classroom, students will wear masks and social distance, and tables will be sanitized before each class. They’ve also made sure students won’t be touching the same supplies, to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“They will have their own art kit with their own supplies that they will be checked out at the beginning of the semester,” explained Schroeder. “They’ll return it, we’ll sanitize them at the end, so that students don’t have to set things down that we’ll have to sanitize between each class.”
Peterson says staff is working hard to ensure all students will receive the same quality of education, whether learning from the classroom or behind a computer screen.
“We believe we’ve got much more robust strategies that are going to be coming online this fall to help our faculty and staff members track and communicate with kids when they aren’t able to be in the buildings,” Peterson stated.
Schroeder says teachers are elated to see their students again — in any capacity — and stresses the importance of welcoming art back into their lives.
“We use art as a way to express our emotions and the things that are happening to us in our everyday worlds. So it’s really important that we still allow access and have that for students to make those connections however they can do that. Whether it’s through visual art, or music, or just writing poetry, all of that stuff is still important right now,” Schroeder explained.
