MDH: seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 698 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) The Minnesota Department of Health reports 698 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 67,308.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,745. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,298.
There are 60,242 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 20, there are 161 people hospitalized, 148 in ICU.
6,019 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,322,220.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 33 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 53,855.
42,333 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 9 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,012.
579,478 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
