MSU is taking precautions with on-campus living

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - College is going to look different this year for a lot of incoming and returning students.
One of the main changes will be to dorm life for students living on-campus.
Minnesota State University Mankato's residential life has adapted their process by instating a move-and-go option where students can move in and then come back at a later date.
The University has taken preemptive measures to make their students living on-campus feel safe.
“We’re expecting students to wear masks, we’re cleaning our bathroom more frequently so twice a day. We’re asking students to social distance to stay six feet apart or more. Then follow the recommendation from the Minnesota Department of Health and from the Center for Disease Control,” director of residential life, Cindy Janney said.
Cindy Janney, director of residential life explains how the dorms will look for this school year.
“We have typically offered some triple rooms, we’ve changed those to double rooms to reduce the capacity there. We’re offering more single rooms, which is of interest to a number of students. Many students still want to have a traditional roommate, we’re also offering that experience.”
There was minimal preparation for the university’s move-in days.
"In the resident halls, we didn't spend a lot of time moving furniture. We just informed students about what the amenities would be in their spaces. In some spaces where we're housing one person where we formally house two, we left both beds in there. Then we just let a student know there will be more furniture in your room."
Janney explains how she believes this speed bump will not ruin the college experience for the incoming freshmen.
“Overall, we’re housing about 400 students less than we did last year. The universities overall enrollment is up because students want to be here and they want to be going to class.”
