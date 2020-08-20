St. James Area tennis opens new season on Monday

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. James Area girls’ tennis team is no stranger to the state tournament with 13 appearances as a team in the past 15 years.
“A combination of a lot of things, but we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good kids,” said Brian Bluedorn, St. James Area co-head coach.
After waiting for word from the MSHSL on fall sports, it's time to get to work as the St. James girls' tennis team led by four captains prep for a Big South Conference showdown clash against Marshall on Monday.
“We work really hard. It’s awesome to see the younger girls practicing up with us and being able to compete. It’s been great to watch and play with them,” said Jaelyn Haler, St. James Area junior.
“All of our players did summer tennis all three months. We saw a lot of improvement from the start of summer until now. That’s exciting always.” said Mya Hanson, St. James Area senior.
Those workouts took place inside rather than outdoors, but players embraced the change-up while their courts received a face-lift.
“They would watch every day to see what’s happening next. There’s still a few finishing touches they’re still working on, but the courts are great. The kids are excited to be out there. We’re really happy with how they turned out,” said Bluedorn.
“They’re really nice. They’re going to be nice for a while hopefully,” said Ellie Becker, St. James Area senior.
The players will have no problems breaking in those fresh courts, and it's business as usual despite not knowing when and if postseason play will happen.
“I think we’re going to be really good again this year. Our team is very consistent. We work very hard every practice, and we have a great coach to help us with that,” said Hanson.
“My goal this season is just to get matches, get a season. If we get to state, that’ll be great, but just to have a season and get some matches out,” said Samantha Tetzloff, St. James Area senior.
“If we work hard in our practices, look to make little improvements every day. Whatever happens at the end of the season, we’ll be at our best at that time,” said Bluedorn.
