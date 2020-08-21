Assault charges requested after confrontation following President Trump visit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that followed President’s Trump visit to the Mankato Regional Airport earlier this week.
Officials say a verbal confrontation occurred between two individuals. Authorities say both individuals shared a different viewpoint from the incident. Officials say one of those involved requested assault charges following the incident.
“One of the individuals ultimately held up a sign blocking the other person’s face, or up toward the other person’s face as the other individual hit the sign away and both individuals were not pleased with what happened and the other individual had requested charges,” says Mankato Public Safety.
No arrests have been made but there has been a request for the county attorney’s office to review the incident for possible criminal charges of fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.