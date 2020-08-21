Authorities ask for public’s help in locating missing woman

MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Sarah Hubler, 31, was supposed to pick up her children in Delavan, Minnesota, on Thursday, but did not show up. Authorities say she has not been seen or heard from.
Hubler is approximately 5′10″, 240 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Authorities believe Hubler is driving a blue 2010 Chevy Impala with a Minnesota license plate of #EEZ 397.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at (507) 537-7000.
