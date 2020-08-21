Churches, businesses file another lawsuit challenging masks

State Republicans, churches sue Walz claiming health regulations are unconstitutional
By Associated Press | August 21, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 6:18 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is facing yet another lawsuit challenging his statewide mask mandate.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that a group of 16 people, churches and businesses filed the action in Ramsey County on Thursday.

The lawsuit argues the mandate is unconstitutional, conflicts with state laws and imposes an undue burden on businesses.

Walz already faces a number of other lawsuits challenging the mandate.

A group of voters sued him earlier this month to allow voters to go without masks at polling sites.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.